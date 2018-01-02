Police identify man killed in Sooke Road crash

Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene

RCMP have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the 5900-block of Sooke Road.

Police said Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in another vehicle was taken to hospital, but later released.

RCMP, Sooke Fire Rescue and the B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the two-vehicle collision at about 4:20 p.m. on Sooke Road, between Parkland and Woodlands roads.

“The investigation is ongoing. However, it appears from initial witness reports that the Dodge Caravan was travelling westbound when it crossed over the double solid line, colliding with the SUV travelling in the eastbound lane,” said RCMP Cpl. Joe Holmes in a press release.

Both drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

No charges will be laid, said police on Tuesday.

Previous story
Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana
Next story
Span to be installed this month for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge

Just Posted

Bridge span to be installed this month for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge

Existing bridge, marine channel closures expected

Police identify man killed in Sooke Road crash

Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps to seek re-election in 2018

Affordability, sustainability, transportation, transit focus of fall election, said Helps

Victoria’s first baby of 2018 a surprise for mom and dad

Hallie Rae Tuit was born at home, in the laundry room

‘Our community love a good mystery’ – GVPL lists favourites of 2017

Jessica Woollard is a communications officer with the Greater Victoria Public Library

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

City of Victoria to host emergency preparedness workshops throughout 2018

Program coordinator says each neighbourhood has unique risks and challenges

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Most Read