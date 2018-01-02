Police identify man killed in Sooke Road crash

Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene

RCMP have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the 5900-block of Sooke Road.

Police said Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in another vehicle was taken to hospital, but later released.

RCMP, Sooke Fire Rescue and the B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the two-vehicle collision at about 4:20 p.m. on Sooke Road, between Parkland and Woodlands roads.

“The investigation is ongoing. However, it appears from initial witness reports that the Dodge Caravan was travelling westbound when it crossed over the double solid line, colliding with the SUV travelling in the eastbound lane,” said RCMP Cpl. Joe Holmes in a press release.

Both drivers were the only people in the vehicles.