Police incident closes 1000-block of Tillicum Road

VicPD has blocked off the 1000-block of Tillicum Road. (Google Maps)

Victoria police officers have closed the 1000-block of Tillicum Road for an operation.

According to a tweet from VicPD, the operation is in support of an investigation and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as traffic will be disrupted.

