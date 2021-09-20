Police investigation closes Saanich block Sunday night

Seaton Street, from Cadillac to Crease avenues, closed for several hours Sept. 19

A Saanich block was closed to drivers and pedestrians for several hours Sunday night while police and the fire department investigated what they thought could be a suspicious death.

The Saanich Police Department informed people it had closed Seaton Street, between Cadillac and Crease avenues, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 for an ongoing police investigation. It said both the police and fire departments were on scene and people should avoid the area.

By 10 p.m., SPD said the block had re-opened. Const. Markus Anastasiades told Black Press Media the death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

