Saanich police are investigating a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road. (Google Maps)

UPDATED: Police on scene of fatal West Saanich Road crash

Traffic being diverted, police ask motorists to avoid area

Police say there is a fatality in a serious two-vehicle crash in Saanich Thursday morning

The Saanich Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted.

Northbound traffic along West Saanich Road is closed at Old West Saanich Road, and traffic is backed up about one kilometre. Southbound traffic is closed at Prospect Lake Road.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. They anticipate the area will be closed to traffic for at least another three hours.

“[It’s] a sad day for the community as lives lost on our roads is always upsetting,” says Saanich mayor Fred Haynes. “It re-doubles my commitment to the pilot study to reduce posted speed on our residential roads to 40 kilometres/hour, and our other works to enhance the safety of our roads and intersections.”

More to come.

