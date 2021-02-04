UPDATED: Police on scene of fatal West Saanich Road crash

Police say there is a fatality in a serious two-vehicle crash in Saanich Thursday morning

The Saanich Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted.

Northbound traffic along West Saanich Road is closed at Old West Saanich Road, and traffic is backed up about one kilometre. Southbound traffic is closed at Prospect Lake Road.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. They anticipate the area will be closed to traffic for at least another three hours.

“[It’s] a sad day for the community as lives lost on our roads is always upsetting,” says Saanich mayor Fred Haynes. “It re-doubles my commitment to the pilot study to reduce posted speed on our residential roads to 40 kilometres/hour, and our other works to enhance the safety of our roads and intersections.”

Saanich police are investigating a fatal collision on West Saanich Road just south of the Prospect Lake Road intersection. West Saanich Road is closed at Old West Saanich Road northbound and at Prospect Lake Road southbound. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/jdENrBZ4rX — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021

Two transport trucks were stuck on West Saanich Road just south of the collision and the drivers have opted to back up all the way to Old West Saanich Road. pic.twitter.com/4P01yAEakE — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021

More to come.

READ ALSO: Driver ‘sheered telephone pole in half’ in rural Saanich crash, escapes with minor injuries

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

collisionDistrict of SaanichSaanich Police Department