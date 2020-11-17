Police issue more than a dozen pandemic-related fines across Greater Victoria this year

VicPD top the ticketing list, while West Shore RCMP have issued zero

At least 15 fines have been issued to Greater Victoria residents for not following COVID-19-related regulations.

In Esquimalt, police gave the first coronavirus warning on March 20, after receiving reports of a noise complaint. When VicPD arrived, they found a group of youths having a house party, saying they were “immune” because of their age.

On Aug. 21, VicPD officers handed out a $2,300 fine to a resident holding a party in a one-bedroom apartment with, what officers believed was between 40 to 60 people in attendance throughout the evening.

Two days later, VicPD issued another $230 fine to a guest of a party held in the same one-bedroom suite as the Aug. 21 incident.

According to Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for VicPD, there have been a few additional incidents where warnings and reminders were issued to people.

Saanich police gave its first batch of tickets to 11 people attending a gathering on Sept. 18 at the University of Victoria, where they say at least 100 young people had been in attendance.

Saanich police also gave out a $2,300 fine on Halloween when called to a party where roughly 30 people were gathered in a home.

On Nov. 14, Saanich police gave out its most recent fine. A homeowner, hosting a poker party with 10 people, was handed a $2,3000 fine.

In Oak Bay, police fined a man $1,150 for what is believed to be the first ticket on the Island handed out for violating the Quarantine Act. A resident failed to adhere to a 14-day quarantine after returning to Canada from abroad.

The West Shore RCMP have given out zero fines in relation to COVID-19.

The Central Saanich Police Service and the North Saanich/Sidney RCMP did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.

