Police look for family in photographs found scattered in Victoria parking lot

Police want to reconnect a family with photos found scattered in a Victoria parking lot.

Victoria police say roughly 30 photos were found in a lot located in the 800-block of Bay Street on Oct. 12. The photos show a young family and a baby.

VicPD believes the images might be valued family possessions.

Anyone with information about the people in the photographs is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk.

To report anonymously, call call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

