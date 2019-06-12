Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

Mounties arrested a string of what they call prolific offenders and drug dealers over the last month.

On May 17, members of the Surrey Uniform Gang Task Force (UGET) and the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a male known to police from the Lower Mainland.

The man was stopped by police after going through a stop sign, Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release. During the traffic stop, a bag of mixed drugs was observed on the driver seat which led to further search and the location of nearly $1,000 cash, multiple cell phones and 2.5 ounces of cocaine and fentanyl that were pre-packaged for resale.

The driver, who was not named, is due in court in Campbell River on July 29 to face allegations of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, until then he is on release conditions not to be found in Campbell River.

Then on May 23, Campbell River RCMP attended a home on Fir Street after a call of a disturbance. At the location, a male, well known to police, was arrested and the resulting investigation led to the discovery, by police, of firearms and prohibited weapons in the home as well as a small quantity of drugs.

Shane Hogue is alleged to have possessed the firearms and drugs illegally and been in breach of release conditions. He was held in custody to face multiple criminal charges.

On May 31, another male known to police was driving while prohibited and the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit attempted to stop him. The man fled from the vehicle but was caught and arrested. During the ensuing investigation multiple grams of cocaine and fentanyl were located as well as cash and a drug contaminated scale. The vehicle was seized as offence related property.

Tyler Derycke was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cocaine and fentanyl as well as flight from police, and will attend court in Campbell River to face the allegations.

On June 5, a man with significant police history was located while driving a vehicle in the parking lot by Save On Foods while being prohibited from driving. The Campbell River Street Crimes Unit attempted to stop the man, but he fled from police, side swiping a police vehicle and driving through a pedestrian walkway, narrowly missing vehicles and pedestrians. Due to the danger to the public, the pursuit was called off.

However, a man was located the following day, getting into the same vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested.

Charged with breaching release conditions and motor vehicle act offences was David Lucas who will attend court in Campbell River.

“The most important thing to all of us here at the Campbell River RCMP, is that the public and the police remained safe during these investigations,” Const. Tyre said. ” We are very happy with the work that our investigators have accomplished and would like to thank the Surrey Uniformed Gang Task Force for their assistance.”

If you have information regarding criminal activity in Campbell River, call the local RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

