Police release details of vehicle in fatal April 18 hit-and-run near Duncan

Car is a 2011-2013 model Hyundai Elantra

The RCMP is looking for a grey 2011-2013 model Hyundai Elantra in relation to the hit-and-run along the Trans-Canada Highway near Green Road just outside of Duncan on April 18 that killed a woman.

Cpl. James Grandy, a spokesperson for BC RCMP said the vehicle likely has significant damage to the front driver’s side.

“We are releasing these details in the hope someone in the community may recognize this vehicle and contact us,” explained Grandy.

“We are also urging the driver to come forward and speak with us.”

Emergency crews attended the scene of incident, which occurred at about 9:50 p.m., where they found the woman dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Following the incident, the highway between Beverly Street and Green Road in North Cowichan was closed from at least 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for police investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.