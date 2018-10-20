Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Police say the suspicious death of a man near Seton Portage, B.C. has been confirmed as a homicide.

Officers were called out Saturday afternoon to investigate a kidnapping and suspicious death.

In a news release issued Friday police reported the identity of the deceased as 71-year-old Patrick Zube Aylward.

Aylward was known for building unique houses, such as the iconic Mushroom House in Whistler.

They say his body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, about 25 kilometres west of Lillooet, B.C.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted killing, however, they have not yet released the cause of death, or any suspect information.

They also say they are aware of “numerous rumours” about the death circulating in the communities of Seton Portage, D’Arcy, Pemberton and Whistler.

The Canadian Press

