Police search for person of interest in Victoria arson

The Victoria Police Department is looking for a person of interest in an arson investigation. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A person of interest has been identified in a June 7 arson at a storage and vehicle rental business.

Around 10 p.m. that day, VicPD and members of the Victoria Fire Department responded to a suspicious blaze in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue. There were no injuries, but two storage units and two vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

The Victoria Police Department’s Major Crime Unit investigators were able to find surveillance footage of a person of interest. The image shows a person wearing a black sweatshirt with an image on the front, green camouflage pants and dark coloured shoes.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the person of interest can call 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

