Alyssa Girard was last seen on May 12 in the 400-block of Fraser Street. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seek missing woman Alyssa Girard

The 21-year-old was last seen on May 12

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman Alyssa Girard.

The 21-year-old Caucasian woman stands at five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has short blonde hair with the right side shaved and blue eyes. She also has a large piercing in her right ear and a small tattoo of a circle with a line through it on the back of her neck. She has a second tattoo with writing on the inside of her left arm.

Girard was last seen on May 12 in the 400-block of Fraser Street. Officers are concerned for her well-being. She is known to camp outside and may frequent downtown Victoria.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts please call 250-995-7654.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
