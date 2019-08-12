Police seek person of interest seen at UVic bus stop

Oak Bay Police released a photo on Monday of alleged “person of interest” spotted at a University of Victoria bus stop.

In the photo, a man is standing next to a bus stop on Ring Road about 150 metres from the Student Union Building. It’s believed his description matches that of someone sought in connection to two separate break-and-enters at UVic with computers being stolen.

We'd very much like to talk to this "person of interest" regarding a couple B&Es that have occurred this year at UVic. #yyj #OakBay @uvic @BCTransit If you know who he is, please call us. (Please don't tweet suspect names) Thx. pic.twitter.com/6r82a4XtYA — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 12, 2019

“The photo is of a male seen leaving the area that is of interest to us based on some descriptions provided,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The first break-and-enter at UVic was reported on Jan. 2 when 15 computers were reported stolen. Oak Bay Police received another report of computers stolen from UVic on April 23.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oak Bay Police’s non-emergency line 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

