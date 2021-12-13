A photo from 2018 shows missing man Dominic Cormack. (Courtesy VicPD)

A photo from 2018 shows missing man Dominic Cormack. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seek public’s help finding man last seen in Victoria 2 years ago

Dominic Cormack, 52, was reported as missing by his family in Alberta

Police are still searching for a man last seen in Victoria nearly two years ago.

The Victoria Police Department first issued a missing person alert for Dominic Cormack in October 2021 after his family from Alberta reported him missing. He was last seen in the Victoria area in January 2020.

Cormack, 52, is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair with a receding hairline. Cormack also has a tattoo of a wolf on his right shoulder and one of a knife on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Loud boom, bright light likely a meteor, says Vancouver Island seismologist

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Canada’s public health system needs renewal, chief officer Dr. Theresa Tam says
Next story
UPDATE: Driver dead after crash along the highway south of Nanaimo

Just Posted

The driver of a minivan that struck another vehicle on the Malahat in 2018, killing a man, gets one year driving prohibition and a $1,000 fine. (File photo)
Fatal 2018 crash on Malahat nets driver 1-year driving prohibition, $1,000 fine

Pam (Parminder) Virk was given an appreciation award by the District of Saanich for her dedication to bringing the community together through the Punjabi Cultural Community of Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich woman honoured for bringing diversity and culture to Greater Victoria

Oak Bay Police department seeks a suspect after a theft from a vehicle was caught on camera Dec. 12. (Black Press Media file photo)
Holiday humbug vandal cuts down decorations in Oak Bay

Real estate agent Darren Day has held three food bank fundraisers for the Goldstream Food Bank, including the latest earlier this month outside Quality Foods in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Realtor knows Langford community will support the Goldstream Food Bank