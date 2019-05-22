Investigations into a suspicious fire at 603 Pandora Ave. have been ongoing. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Police stay quiet on downtown fire investigation

The fire at Victoria’s Plaza Hotel was deemed suspicious on May 14

The Victoria Police Department is not releasing updates in regards to the investigation of a downtown fire.

The Plaza Hotel Fire at 603 Pandora Ave. became part of an investigation on May 14 after the fire was deemed suspicious. VicPD and the Victoria Fire Department are continuing to work together to understand the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: Downtown Victoria fire deemed ‘suspicious’

Additionally, police are still looking for more information on the live-in caretaker, Mike Draeger, who has not been seen or heard from since the fire took place on May 6. At this point, police consider Draeger as “unaccounted for.”

So far the BC Coroners Service said no evidence of human remains have been found.

VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said in an emailed statement that more information will not be put forward to the public for a while.

READ MORE: 4 million gallons of water used on downtown Victoria fire so far

“We won’t be providing any update on the search at the hotel,” Rutherford said. “It is ongoing, and will be for days, if not weeks.”

Anyone with information on the fire or on Draeger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department through the non-emergency line at 250 -995-7654.

-with files from Kendra Crighton

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau
Next story
Canada hires firm to ship back garbage, will be done before end of June: McKenna

Just Posted

Police stay quiet on downtown fire investigation

The fire at Victoria’s Plaza Hotel was deemed suspicious on May 14

Cyclists and drivers take to the streets Wednesday morning in first official Bike to Work Week celebration

The 25th annual Greater Victoria Bike to Work Week kicks off the followingMonday, May 27

Police arrest jewellery thieves in same building they allegedly stole from

More than $6,000 worth of jewellery was recovered

Coastline serves up a feast of fiddlers in Oak Bay

Local Juno Award winner musical director for ensemble

High of 21 C for Wednesday

Plus your weekend forecast

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Most Read