Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

In the world of relationships, this would not be considered the most subtle way to end one.

Chase RCMP report that they received a request for assistance on Aug. 16.

When officers arrived, a 42-year-old man asked them to speak with his ex-girlfriend about not attending his residence anymore.

“Police spoke with the woman who was unaware the relationship had ended,” says Cpl. Scott Linklater in a news release. “The woman advised that she understood the relationship is now over and will no longer contact the man.”

Chase police could not be reached for comment on this new role in the relationship world.

