Police watchdog investigates Kelowna RCMP involvement in motorcycle crash

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) BC is investigating a motorcycle crash at Highway 97 and University Way on Apr. 15.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle passed an unmarked police vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The officer activated their emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to rider’s driving behavior, but the motorcycle allegedly did not stop.

The motorcycle reportedly lost control and crashed on the off-ramp from Highway 97 to University Way leaving the rider with serious injuries.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident and Kelowna RCMP is conducting an investigation into the rider’s driving behavior.

