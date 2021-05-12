SIG

Policing amid pandemic challenging, says Sooke’s top cop

Mounties document reduction in property crime and impaired driving

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some interesting changes in the world of policing, says Sooke’s top cop.

Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden, commander of the Sooke RCMP, provided details of the detachment’s annual performance plan to district council. He highlighted a reduction in property crime and impaired driving.

“It certainly was a year that I’ve never experienced as a police officer,” Sinden said. “COVID helped with some issues. It was a little quiet for a good chunk of the year.”

RELATED: Mounties document reduction in property crime and impaired driving

In the detachment’s 2020-2021 fiscal year, the RCMP’s goal was to reduce impaired driving incidents by five percent, but there was a 25 per cent reduction. Sooke police also conducted 110 high-profile check stops and participated in five ICBC road safety campaigns.

Crime reduction statistics were equally impressive, with Mounties again hoping for a five per cent reduction but saw the number tumble down 15 per cent. In addition, police conducted 375 curfew checks.

For the first time, Sooke RCMP tracked the number of “priority area” patrols – a method of limiting criminal activity and maximize safety in a particular area. Police documented 5,291 patrols.

“We’ve always done that work but never tracked,” Sinden said. “It’s certainly something we’re going to carry on to the next year. It helps us focus on the problem.”

Over the last year, Sooke funded 13 police officers and hopes to add another Mountie to the ranks next year.

Sinden said because of COVID, police cannot conduct some duties, including easy access to local schools.

“A lot of pressure comes with COVID-19, and (many) files don’t necessarily show up in crime stats – things like neighbour disputes. There are a lot of frustrated people out there,” he said.

“I anticipate getting busier as things get back to normal here.”

READ MORE: Sooke needs more officers to accommodate 24-hour coverage


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta justice minister sorry for saying feds, others rooting for COVID disaster
Next story
Man acquitted on terrorist charges given temporary residence in Canada

Just Posted

After seizing a handgun from his home on Tuesday, Victoria police arrested a wanted man on Wednesday after he fled officers on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man wanted on several warrants flees Victoria officers on bike

He was arrested after a brief struggle, transported to hospital with injuries

The City of Victoria is proposing a northern contraction from Haultain Street to Bay Street with a western contraction from Cook Street to Chambers Street for Fernwood. (Illustration/Google Maps)
Community association calls for input on Victoria boundary changes

City of Victoria proposes changes to neighbourhood borders

Divyesh Nagarajan, third from the left, has founded the Be My Friend project to bring support and companionship to vulnerable youth and address North Saanich’s food security challenges. (Courtesy of Divyesh Nagarajan)
Greater Victoria teen looks to connect vulnerable youth with a buddy, bolster food security

Be My Friend project was founded by St. Michaels University School student Divyesh Nagarajan

These are just a handful of Vancouver Island’s missing person cases. Clockwise from top left: Lisa Marie Young, Lindsey Nicholls, Micheal Dunahee, Jesokah Adkens, Belinda Cameron and Emma Fillipoff. (File photos courtesy of family members and police departments)
Gorge skull fragment could bring closure to one Greater Victoria missing person case

Skeletal remains found in Greater Victoria have not yet been identified

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Sooke Road reopens after gas leak at Colwood Corners

SD62 warns afternoon buses could be delayed

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

The protected two-way bike lanes on Harbour Road, linking the Galloping Goose Trail with the Johnson Street bridge. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you agree with the City of Victoria’s direction on the expansion of bike lanes?

The City of Victoria is rolling along with plans to expand its… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of a Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu on May 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous woman shot by police was holding a replica gun, says Ucluelet First Nation

Woman has been identified as a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Most Read