Port Alberni RCMP seize drugs, machetes in raid on neighbourhood home

10 people, including one wanted for assault, caught as police serve warrant on South Port house

Police in Port Alberni have seized an undisclosed amount of controlled substances following a search at a North Crescent house.

Police from the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant on March 10, 2024 in what Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns called “a proactive enforcement” as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Ten people, including one with an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily harm, were caught at the house. Police seized undisclosed amounts of controlled substances, illicit drugs, air-soft guns and machetes, Johns noted.

He said this is the second time the Port Alberni CRU has executed search warrants on a suspected “drug house” in 2024. Front line officers and the CRU have also seized “large quantities” of illicit drugs destined for the streets.

“Already this year, officers have seized nearly 1,000 individual uses of potentially fatal illicit drugs, hundreds of controlled substances and approximately $6,500 during the course of this project.”

No charges have been laid yet as a result of the search warrant on North Crescent, he added.