UPDATE: More than 40 households without power after Victoria crash takes out pole

Craigflower Road closed for a couple hours, power expected restored after 10:30 p.m.

About 40 households lost power Feb. 15 around 2 p.m. after a vehicle incident on Craigflower Road. (BC Hydro outage map)

A crash took out power and closed Craigflower Road on Wednesday (Feb. 15) afternoon.

Victoria Police Department alerted drivers around 3:30 p.m. of a closure on Craigflower at Rankin Road after a vehicle crash involving a pole with an associated potential gas leak. VicPD asked drivers to avoid the area.

BC Hydro also showed a power outage around 2 p.m. for about 40 households. A later update estimated 10:40 p.m. for power to be restored.

