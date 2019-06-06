Premier’s office one of 17 rallies across B.C. calling for protection of old-growth forest

Protesters sent a message to Victoria outside Premier John Horgan’s community office on June 6 calling for the protection of Old Growths (Swikar Oli/ News staff)

Dozens of constituents showed up outside the community office of Premier John Horgan Thursday afternoon as part of province-wide protest against the logging of old-growth on the Island.

Steve Gray of the BC-Yukon KAIROS Rolling Justice Bus spoke on the need to transition old-growth logging jobs to second-growth and other sectors.

“We say loggers need to transition away from logging old growth forests now. We say the government should lend them a hand,” he said.

Good morning from Southgate where various organizers are outfront of @DougRoutley17 office in Nanaimo calling on the province to do more to protect old growth forests. pic.twitter.com/CEFqzTWFVx — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) June 6, 2019

“Re-tool our mills to handle second growth. Lend them a hand.”

Gray questioned the Horgan’s commitment to mitigate “climate degradation,” citing the premier’s support for the Site C hydroelectric dam and $6 billion in tax exemptions for the liquified natural gas industry.

Bruce Fogg, executive assistant to the premier, said he would relay the message to Horgan, who was aware of the issue.

“I will certainly take back [to Horgan] information that he’s already aware of, that you folks have some very strong opinions on this very complex issue,” he said before the crowd drowned out his voice.

In her speech, Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness urged action and offered steps to protect B.C. forests.

This included halting the logging of old-growth ‘hotspots’ with the “greatest” conservation and recreation value; creating a “comprehensive, science-based” plan to protect endangered old-growth across the province; implementing a natural lands acquisition fund to buy and protect old-growth on private lands; introducing sustainable development and economic diversification of First Nations communities tied to the creation of Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas like tribal parks; and supporting an “expedited transition to a sustainable, value-added, second-growth forest industry.”

Protesters in Campbell River opposing logging of old-growth rainforests include Breanne Quesnel, who runs a kayaking business on Quadra Island. She says she’s concerned about the effects of silt from logging on sensitive orca “rubbing beaches” in the Schmidt Creek area. pic.twitter.com/wAVob2gVOL — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) June 6, 2019

Inness noted the government is inviting feedback from the public on ways to improve the Forest and Range Practices Act until July 15, which can be submitted on the B.C. government website.

Today, 79 per cent of “the original productive old-growth forests on Vancouver Island have been logged, including 90 per cent of the valley bottoms where the largest trees grow,” according to the B.C. Green Party.

