Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria set press conference

Demonstrators have been occupying the legislature since Monday despite injunction

Organizers of Wet’suwet’en solidarity rallies Kolin Sutherland-Wilson and Saul Brown rallied on the front steps of the BC Legislature building last week. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A number of Indigenous youth are expected to speak on Wednesday morning at the legislature.

It’s been three days since hundreds of supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs defied a Supreme Court injunction by blocking the ceremonial doors at the legislature. Since then a number of supporters have been camped out on the steps, in a similar display to a recent six-day occupation of the legislature.

RELATED: Indigenous youth occupy B.C. Legislature steps amidst court injunction

Wednesday’s press conference will hear from Kolin Wilson-Sutherland, Ta’Kaiya Blaney, Gina Mowat and Saul Brown. They are expected to address why they believe reconciliation is dead, what they plan to do to facilitate “immediate provincial and federal action” and oppose the use of injunctions.

In addition to the legislature occupation, public Facebook posts circulating online say a protest will shut down the Pat Bay Highway on Wednesday afternoon in support of the same cause.

RELATED: Demonstrators plan to shut down Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon

The current occupation was organized jointly between a number of grassroots organizations, including Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en, Climate Justice Victoria, Divest UVic, Rise and Resist, the University of Victoria Sustainability Project and the Balmoral Tiny House Warriors Build.

Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en has been the driving force behind a number of solidarity movements, including an 18-hour sit-in at the at the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and the first occupation of the legislature building’s front steps earlier this month.

— With files from Nina Grossman and Shalu Mehta



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLink