Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

A 50-year-old prisoner has been charged after he allegedly escaped from Vancouver General Hospital.

Police received a report of the incident at the hospital around 4:45 a.m. last Tuesday.

Dollman was in the custody of a BC Corrections officer while he was receiving treatment, when he allegedly assaulted the officer and fled the facility.

He was found within the hour a few blocks away, near West 16 Avenue and Oak Street, and taken back to the hospital.

On Saturday, police said Dollman has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and escaping from lawful custody.

Dollman had been taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people the previous Saturday at Main Street and Prior invovling a stolen pick-up truck.

BC Corrections said it is conducting an internal investigation. A request for comment has been made to Vancouver Coastal Health.


