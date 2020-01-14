Bank of Montreal, located on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered an investigation after cops arrested an Indigenous man and his granddaughter at a Vancouver bank in December.

In a Tuesday news release, the agency said the information it received about the arrest from the Vancouver police lead it to open the probe.

At issue is the arrest and detention of Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter on Dec. 20. Johnson had been at a Vancouver Bank of Montreal branch to open an account for his granddaughter, according to a news release issued Friday by the First Nations Leadership Council.

According to the council, the bank called the Vancouver police, reporting fraud in progress, due to concerns by staff over Johnson’s Indian Status card and identification.

Johnson and his granddaughter were arrested, both put in handcuffs and detained in a police car, before being released an hour later.

The OPCC did not go into detail as to why it was investigating the Vancouer police officers’ actions, but said it was looking into if their actions “constitute misconduct.”

The arrest and detention of Johnson and his granddaughter raised concerns about racial profiling.

At the time, the president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said he stood in solidarity with Johnson.

“Indigenous peoples continue to face the debilitating and destructive effects of a colonial legacy of discrimination and violence,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

A Vancouver police spokesperson said the force “recognizes that this entire situation has been upsetting and distressing for the two individuals.”

The Delta Police Department will conduct the investigation. The officers in question were cleared by an internal Vancouver police probe.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Most Read