Oak Bay council unanimous that province should be covering academic research portion of deer management. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Property registration crucial for Oak Bay’s deer contraception program

Got deer? Want them gone? Do your part, register your property!

It’s an exciting time in Oak Bay as the district is about to launch the deer contraception initiative it’s been working toward for years.

And to do it, they need the help of the public.

This week Oak Bay launched a property registration website where home and landowners offer the contractors of the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society access to the property. It’s a crucial step in the ongoing deer contraception initiative, said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

Click here to register your Oak Bay property to provide access to the contractors inoculating the deer with contraceptives.

READ MORE: Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program

“Without access to the properties the contractors can’t get to the deer,” Murdoch said. “To ensure UWSS can reach and dart all the deer possible, they need access to yards.”

Deer searching will happen during daylight hours of about 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. between September and October. It will be on public as well as private land in Oak Bay.

Once a female deer is located, the wildlife veterinarian will sedate the deer and administer the vaccination, explains the Oak Bay public notice.

“This is a humane process, there’s no traps,” Murdoch said. “They sedate the deer, inoculate them with contraception, and the deer go from there.”

READ MORE: Permit delay could put birth control plan on hold for Oak Bay deer

Oak Bay has been partnering with UWSS who will oversee the application of immune-contraceptives to female deer. The season to do so is likely to be late September. And while the immune-contraception plan has been years in the making, it’s been a fast uptake since the site launched, Murdoch said.

“We need to cast as wide a net as possible,” Murdoch said. “Think about what will happen if the contractor enters one yard but the deer jumps into the neighbour’s yard, they need that access.”

Registration is confidential and protected by the Freedom of Information and Privacy laws, which is partly why the process has taken so long.

And because it’s taken so long, Murdoch and the Oak Bay council are now working with the province and neighbouring municipalities to expedite the program and make it available for the region. This is for obvious reasons as the deer population will eventually replenish itself in Oak Bay until the neighbouring communities do something similar.

Council voted unanimously on Monday night to authorize Murdoch as an advocate to the province, “in partnership with other local municipalities,” to accelerate the “immune-contraception approach to deer management on a regional basis.”

“It’s a long scientific process and we want more municipalities to participate without going through the multi-year process that we have,” Murdoch said. “We want to come up with a unified voice for the region, a model where the municipalities can participate in a shared approach.”

To register your Oak Bay property to provide access to the contractors inoculating the deer with contraceptives, visit oakbay.ca/our-community/pets-animals/deer.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips
Next story
U.S. firm fined $2.9M for fuel spill that soiled B.C. First Nation territory

Just Posted

VicPD arrest reportedly armed man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The man was found near Centennial Square on Tuesday afternoon

Port Renfrew man charged with animal cruelty

Hot coffee poured on dog’s face, say police

Victoria shipyard awarded one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contracts

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Property registration crucial for Oak Bay’s deer contraception program

Got deer? Want them gone? Do your part, register your property!

Saanich sponsors Jeux de la Francophonie giving $50,000 for the French-language Games

Couns. Susan Brice and Nathalie Chambers opposed funding, citing substantive and procedural concerns

VIDEO: Black bear caught climbing tree in Langford neighbourhood

Triangle Mountain residents on alert following bear sighting

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

15-year-old with imitation gun caused ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall

No one was harmed in Monday’s incident, say Nanaimo RCMP

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Most Read