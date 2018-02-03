Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C.’s premier says his government is trying to protect the province, not be provocative, over a proposed ban on an increase of diluted bitumen shipped from the west coast.

John Horgan said Friday that his government’s announcement earlier this week is cautionary and designed to make sure B.C. doesn’t suffer in the event of a catastrophic spill.

“I did not set out to be provocative,” he said at a news conference. ”In fact, I would suggest that a press release saying we’re going to have a consultation should not be the foundation of a trade war between good friends.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley suspended talks Thursday on buying B.C. electricity, and has described the proposal as an unconstitutional attempt to stop Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline.

The expansion project would triple capacity along the pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., and increase tanker traffic off the coast seven fold.

READ MORE: Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

READ MORE: ‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Ottawa has already approved the expansion and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised again on Friday that Trans Mountain will go ahead, saying it’s an important part of Canada’s energy plans.

Horgan said he’s spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position that expanding the pipeline would pose a significant threat to B.C.’s economy and environment.

The province is already challenging the project in Federal Court, arguing that B.C. was not adequately consulted.

The government has sought legal advice on the new proposed regulations, but that advice is confidential, Horgan said.

Talking to residents is well within the province’s rights, he added.

“We are not putting in place regulations today, we are not putting in regulations at the end of the month. We are putting in place a consultation and an intentions paper so that the public has an understanding of the potential impact of a catastrophic spill within British Columbia.”

B.C. is not trying to take on the rest of the country with the proposed rules, Horgan said, but does want to be an equal partner in the federation.

He noted that there are many other issues where he agrees with Notley and Trudeau, and hopes they can move forward on those.

“I think there’s great potential for positive working relationships on a number of fronts and I prefer to focus on those,” he said.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani, Black Press

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pioneering surgeon’s legacy lives on in commemorative display at RJH

Just Posted

New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

Plans part of a broader picture for urban village centre for Burnside Gorge

Pioneering surgeon’s legacy lives on in commemorative display at RJH

50 years have passed since Dr. Fouad Ahmed Hamdi performed ground breaking surgery

Victoria man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin is being sought for attempted murder after ramming a former girlfriend’s car in 2016

Star-studded ‘Home for a Rest’ cover released today in support of Spirit of the West’s John Mann

WATCH: Nearly 50 of Canada’s most celebrated musicians record single in men’s washroom

January was one of wettest months on record for Victoria

City received 117.6 millimetres of rain last month, 125 per cent higher than its average

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

Trevena talks: exclusive interview with the MLA for the North Island

Trevena discussed topics from Christy Clark, to BC Ferries, to the E&N corridor, and fish farms.

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Most Read