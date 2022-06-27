Prospect Lake Road closures in effect in Saanich through July 15

Daytime detours in place for all but local traffic between West Saanich, Lohr roads

A section of Prospect Lake Road between Lohr Road (far left) and West Saanich Road (far right) is closed to all except local traffic, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews are doing water main and road replacement work now through July 15. (Google Maps)

District of Saanich crews have begun work on replacing a water main along Prospect Lake Road between Lohr and West Saanich roads.

As a result, that stretch of Prospect Lake Road will be closed to through traffic other than local vehicles Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between now and July 15. A detour route will be in place while crews are working in the area.

Once the underground work is done the road will be reconstructed.

ALSO READ: Green team volunteers tackle invasive species on UVic property in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionDistrict of Saanich