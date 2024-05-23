Province raises drought level in the Okanagan

‘Drought conditions will persist into 2024 unless we have prolonged rain within the next few weeks’

Low winter snowpack and precipitation levels, and warmer temperatures have pushed the Okanagan into Drought Level 2.

A statement from the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) also pointed to lingering effects from the 2023 drought for the move by the provincial government.

The Okanagan spent more than half of last year in drought, beginning in June.

“While recent localized rains have helped, drought conditions will persist into 2024 unless we have prolonged rain within the next few weeks,” the statement reads.

It also notes that Brenda Mines, northwest of Peachland, reported the earliest-ever snow-free conditions in 28 years. The early melt led to an early freshet, and concerns for a late-season water supply.

Above-normal temperatures and minimal precipitation are expected to continue through July, according to Environment Canada.

A Level 2 Drought (on a scale of 0-5) emphasizes curtailing unauthorized water use and water suppliers considering restrictions.

Water conservation tips for residents are available on the Make Water Work website, and resources for agricultural water users are available on the OBWB website.

READ MORE: Opinions needed on City of Kelowna’s climate and sustainability strategies

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews deal with small blaze on Byrns Road