Public EV charging stations in Sidney would no longer be free under CRD network plans

Regional network plan would replace four existing locations and add two new ones

Sidney council has unanimously agreed to support plans for a regional EV charging network that would raise the available number of public charging stations by two to six. Current plans also call for the CRD to start charging money for their use. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney residents with electric vehicles could charge their rides at two new public locations, should the Capital Regional District secure a grant from senior government to build a charging network.

District taff said many details remain to be sorted, including the question of who pays for the electricity used at the stations, with residents possibly on the hook for using them. Sidney currently does not charge for the use of public EV charging stations.

Chief administrative officer Randy Humble said Thursday it is too early to tell when the chargers would be in place.

The municipality currently pays for the electricity at the existing EV chargers.

“It is anticipated that the CRD would own and maintain the new changing stations, which could have a user charge,” he said.

A move toward a user charge would be in line with changes to the use of the fast charger that BC Hydro owns and operates at a downtown parking lot, which originally was free.

With a projected cost of up to $9 million, the proposed network envisions the installation of almost 600 charging ports across about 70 sites in Greater Victoria with six locations in Sidney, –four of which would replace existing EV charging locations at Tulista Park, Iroquois Park, Third and Bevan Street and Town Hall, which are reaching the end of their 10-year lifespan.

The two new locations would be at a parking lot for downtown employees near the Community Safety Building and the CRD-owned Greenglade Community Centre.

The Saanich Peninsula has one of the highest per-capita ownership rates for electric vehicles. Of the 8,300 licensed vehicles in Sidney, with a population of 12,279, 170 were hybrids and 110 full EVs as of 2020. The corresponding figure for Central Saanich (17,385) were 350 hybrids and 320 full EVs with 18,000 totally licensed vehicles, and 290 hybrids and 270 full EVs with 11,000 totally licensed vehicles for North Saanich (12,235).

Sidney council unanimously agreed to support the CRD grant application.

Black Press Media has reached out to the CRD for additional comment.

