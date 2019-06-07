Public invited to ‘Cram the Canoe’ with RCMP, local First Nations to raise funds for Mustard Seed

This Sunday, West Shore RCMP is partnering with Esquimalt and Songhees Nations as well as Thrifty Foods to raise money and non-perishable foods for the Mustard Seed Food Bank.
While many have heard of the “Cram the Cruiser” campaign where the public helps fill a police cruiser, Sunday’s fundraiser will be a “Cram the Canoe” event instead.
“Police cruisers are not our only form of transportation,” said Const. Cole Brewer of the First Nations Community Policing Unit at the West Shore RCMP. “[The] beautiful 29-foot-long canoe belongs to the BC RCMP Indigenous Policing Services and was lent to us for this event.”
The event takes place at Thrifty Foods located at 1495 Admirals Rd. in View Royal on Sunday, June 9.
