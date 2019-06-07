West Shore RCMP West Shore RCMP is partnering with Esquimalt and Songhees Nations as well as Thrifty Foods to raise money and non-perishable foods for the Mustard Seed Food Bank through a “cram the canoe” fundraiser. (West Shore RCMP photo)

Public invited to ‘Cram the Canoe’ with RCMP, local First Nations to raise funds for Mustard Seed

Fundraiser takes place Sunday at View Royal Thrifty Foods

This Sunday, West Shore RCMP is partnering with Esquimalt and Songhees Nations as well as Thrifty Foods to raise money and non-perishable foods for the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

READ ALSO: RCMP challenge residents to Cram the Cruiser

While many have heard of the “Cram the Cruiser” campaign where the public helps fill a police cruiser, Sunday’s fundraiser will be a “Cram the Canoe” event instead.

“Police cruisers are not our only form of transportation,” said Const. Cole Brewer of the First Nations Community Policing Unit at the West Shore RCMP. “[The] beautiful 29-foot-long canoe belongs to the BC RCMP Indigenous Policing Services and was lent to us for this event.”

READ ALSO: West Shore youth commended by RCMP

The event takes place at Thrifty Foods located at 1495 Admirals Rd. in View Royal on Sunday, June 9.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Collisions involving bicycles rose 25 per cent in Saanich in 2018

Just Posted

Collisions involving bicycles rose 25 per cent in Saanich in 2018

Authorities recorded 85 collisions involving bicycles, according to Saanich’s annual report

Firefighters call cause of fire at downtown Victoria construction site ‘undetermined’

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a minor fire near Blanshard and Herald

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Longtime downtown Victoria restaurant gets renovicted

Pluto’s Restaurant has until April 2020 to move out to make way for a development

Driver throws drink into other car in a fit of road rage

Victoria Police are looking for information after an incident at a McDonald’s parking lot

VIDEO: Victoria residents demonstrate to demand protection of B.C. old growth

Demonstrations start at noon at three Greater Victoria sites

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Protesters say clearcuts will destroy orca ‘rubbing beaches’ on North Island

Protesters call for moratorium on old-growth logging

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Premier’s office one of 17 rallies across B.C. calling for protection of old-growth forest

Protestor questions Horgan’s commitment to mitigate ‘climate degradation’

Slope study raises fear of landslides in Youbou and Lake Cowichan

Climate change, heavier rain falls threaten homes and lives

Most Read