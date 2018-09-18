Public to comment on Nigel Valley development in Saanich

This rendering from Calum Srigley Design Consultant shows the proposed re-development of Nigel Valley. Saanich’s Municipal Hall (partially obscured) appears in the bottom right-hand corner of the rendering. Uptown appears in the top right-hand corner. Submitted.

Saanich residents will have their say today about a new housing development in the core of the community that promises to re-define Saanich’s viewscape, while adding affordable housing.

Council Tuesday will hold a public hearing into the Nigel Valley Action Plan.

RELATED: Plans for Saanich’s Nigel Valley to step out of shadow

The proposal would increase the number of residential units up to a maximum of 796 units — up from 186 — as part of a project that would involve 12 separate properties, five property owners (including Saanich) and five agencies that deliver affordable and supportive housing.

Twenty-seven per cent of the units would qualify as market housing, with the rest considered affordable and supportive housing.

The proposal would require the readjustment of several properties and change the viewscape of Saanich. It would create nine new properties. Proposed maximum heights for developments range from five, six, eight and 16 storeys — four above the maximum height preferred by the Mount View Colquitz Community Association.

The likely signature building of the project would be a residential tower of up to 16 storeys at the corner opposite of the intersection between Vernon Avenue (Blanshard Street) and Ravine Way.

Participating agencies are Provincial Rental Housing Corporation, the Broadmead Care Society, Garth Homer Foundation, and the Capital Mental Health Association with B.C. Housing serving as the coordinating agency and applicant.

Tuesday’s hearing will consider plans for a comprehensive development zone as part of a rezoning effort.