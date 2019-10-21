Rain ahead for Monday

Monday will see rain throughout the day and into the night, ending after midnight and becoming cloudy. A high of 12 C and a low of 10 C is expected.
Tuesday’s forecast is calling for wind with a high of 14 C, becoming cloudy overnight with a low of 5 C.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 11 C and cloudy periods overnight, with a low of 6 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 8 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight, a low of 4 C is expected.
