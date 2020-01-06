Victoria can expect to see cloudy, rainy weather for most of the upcoming week. (Unsplash)

Rain, chance of flurries expected for Greater Victoria this week

Environment Canada forecasts showers until Sunday at least

Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed in Greater Victoria this week with cloudy, wet and potentially snowy conditions on the horizon.

Environment Canada has predicted rainfall almost every day this week as well as a chance of flurries overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria snowfall breaks 2014 record

Almost 25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on south Vancouver Island Monday, with wind picking up overnight and rain continuing Tuesday morning.

Periods of cloudy, rainy weather will continue all week before a slight temperature drop is anticipated over the weekend, bringing a 30 per cent chance of flurries to the region and a low of -1 C.

Sunday will see a 60 per cent of chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 3 C. While only flurries are anticipated, Jan. 11 is no stranger to precipitation – on Jan. 11, 2005, the region was blanketed in 25 centimetres of snow.

Southern Vancouver Island was under wind and rainfall weather warnings last week as a winter storm hit the region. Strong winds hit the area Friday night and Saturday morning. Environment Canada has since lifted the warnings.

READ ALSO: Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

