Teri-Lynn Thomas was last seen on Dec. 30

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating Teri-Lynn Thomas who was reported missing on Feb. 8, 2024.

Thomas was last seen on Dec. 30, 2023 in Duncan.

She is 55 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are very concerned for the health and well being of Thomas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).