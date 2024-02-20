RCMP ask for public’s help locating missing Vancouver Island man

Tyler Labelle-Robinson of Coombs reported missing by family on Feb. 14

Oceanside RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating missing Coombs resident Tyler Labelle-Robinson.

Labelle-Robinson, 31, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 14. He last had contact with them on Jan. 18, according to a news release by the RCMP.

He may have left Vancouver Island on BC Ferries, however this cannot be confirmed and his current whereabouts are unknown.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in critical condition following Qualicum Beach crosswalk collision

Labelle-Robinson is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a green and grey Columbia brand jacket and is possibly with his white-and-black dog named Beau.

If anyone has any information about Labelle-Robinson’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file No. 2024-1368; or contact their local police.

— NEWS Staff