RCMP ask for public’s help locating missing Vancouver Island man

Tyler Labelle-Robinson of Coombs reported missing by family on Feb. 14
PQB News Staff
Tyler Labelle-Robinson was reported missing by his family on Feb. 14. He may be with his dog Beau. (Photos courtesy Oceanside RCMP)

Oceanside RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating missing Coombs resident Tyler Labelle-Robinson.

Labelle-Robinson, 31, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 14. He last had contact with them on Jan. 18, according to a news release by the RCMP.

He may have left Vancouver Island on BC Ferries, however this cannot be confirmed and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Labelle-Robinson is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a green and grey Columbia brand jacket and is possibly with his white-and-black dog named Beau.

If anyone has any information about Labelle-Robinson’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file No. 2024-1368; or contact their local police.

— NEWS Staff