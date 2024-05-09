RCMP looking for driver of Jeep Wrangler after View Royal cyclist hit-and-run

The vehicle hit a cyclist and left them in serious condition

West Shore RCMP are looking for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who was involved in a hit-and-run in View Royal.

On Thursday, May 9, police responded to a report of a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle while riding in the roundabout near Watkiss Way near Helmcken Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned a red Jeep Wrangler struck the cyclist in the roundabout and failed to remain on scene. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m.

The cyclist suffered serious, non-life-thratning injuries and attended the hospital to receive care.

Police are looking for the driver of the Jeep, who is described as a man with dark, medium length hair and a full beard, and who was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who was in the area at the time are urged to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Read More: CSO asks Bear Mountain residents to lock up attractants after bear incident