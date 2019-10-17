RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Members of the RCMP were combing the shoreline at Stories Beach this morning.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre wouldn’t comment on what the team was doing, only that there is no risk to public safety and he doesn’t believe it to be related to yesterday’s homicide in south Campbell River.

“There are members of the RCMP down there,” he said. “They’re conducting a ground search in regards to another investigation. There’s no risk to the public or anything down there.”

Three unmarked police cars were pulled off the Island Highway near Seawave Road south of Campbell River. RCMP members were searching an area between the road and the beach and had placed red flags throughout.

In an update this afternoon, Tyre said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, “the nature of which we are not releasing at this time.”

