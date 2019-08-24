VIDEO: RCMP officer killed in the line of duty remembered ‘through the laughter of children’

Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens with ceremony in Langford

The playground honouring the late Const. Sarah Beckett playground opened with pomp, ceremony and a huge community turnout Saturday afternoon.

The Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground is a fitting dedication for a “devoted mother,” said Insp. Todd Preston of West Shore RCMP who served as master of ceremonies for the event. Beckett was killed in the line of duty April 5, 2016.

“Her memory will live on through the laughter of children playing here,” said Preston. “I truly cannot think of anything more fitting.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young called it one of the best events in his 27 years in office and thanked the community for showing love and compassion for those who serve the community 24-7.

“To be able to support our officers here in the City of Langford… it’s so important to make sure that this day, happened her for Sarah Beckett and her family.”

Premier John Horgan was among the dignitaries on hand for the event and shared his pride in the RCMP, now part of his daily life as premier.

“Sarah Beckett gave the ultimate sacrifice to our community. Her family will suffer from that sacrifice forever and this park will be a symbol I’m hopeful of joy as the doors open… and children come and laugh and sing and frolic. Those are the types of things that we need to hold fast to as a community – that even in dark times good comes from that.”

Beckett’s widower, Brad Aschenbrenner and her two young sons officially opened the playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Her sons left their hand prints in concrete, to cement a place with their mother forever.

The Rotary of West Shore announced it did achieve its $250,000 to fund the playground.

READ ALSO: Group aims to raise $250k ahead of Sarah Beckett Playground’s August opening

READ ALSO: Husband of slain RCMP officer ‘disgusted and disheartened’ by parole board


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. police watchdog investigating high-speed crash in Victoria
Next story
Westhills Stadium launches expanded stadium with ceremony, excitement

Just Posted

Sooke school district creates new comprehensive school health position

Ruchi McArthur will develop framework to improve wellness of students

B.C. police watchdog investigating high-speed crash in Victoria

Police watchdog called in after dramatic early morning crash at Bay and Douglas intersection

VIDEO: RCMP officer killed in the line of duty remembered ‘through the laughter of children’

Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens with ceremony in Langford

Westhills Stadium launches expanded stadium with ceremony, excitement

expanded stadium accommodates 6,000 spectators

NCAA basketball comes to UVic this fall

Eight-team tournament features top university women’s basketball teams Nov. 28-30

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and stand-up guy at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP seek public’s help gathering information

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Most Read