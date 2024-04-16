RCMP, rescue crews search for missing 75-year-old Vancouver Island man

Senior’s car was found unoccupied in Englishman River Falls Park

The search continues for a missing Parksville man.

Oceanside RCMP reported that police and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews are looking for 75-year-old John Mathers, who was reported missing on April 15.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said Mathers was reported missing by family Monday afternoon and his vehicle was located, unoccupied, at 7 p.m. at Englishman River Falls Park in Errington.

A search of the park and surrounding area well into the evening did not locate Mathers. Crews continued the search Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: No sign of Errington woman missing in Nanoose Bay for 5 weeks

Mathers is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 140 pounds and balding, with light brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black jacket, black ball cap and grey running shoes.

“If you see John or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police immediately,” said Worth.

— NEWS Staff