Nanaimo RCMP is looking for Sheldon Hinton, wanted for aggravated assault. (Photos submitted)

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man they have described as a violent offender who might be in Nanaimo.

Sheldon Hinton, 50, is wanted for aggravated assault.

The warrant for Hinton was issued in Alberta and has been extended to B.C. and investigators believe Hinton is currently in central Vancouver Island and possibly Nanaimo.

According to police, Hinton has an extensive history involving violence and has trained as a boxer.

Hinton is 6-foot-3, weighs 250 pounds and is bald.

He should be considered violent and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise: Canadian vets’ group
Next story
Canadian kids eating healthier in school, B.C. study suggests

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Training camp ends, Victoria Royals face each other Thursday

The Royals’ intra-squad game is Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Greater Victoria builders say Saanich’s opposition to density made McKenzie interchange necessary

Head of Victoria Residential Builders Association defends highway project in wake of criticism

Study shows calories from binge drinking are equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Greater Victoria sees gas prices spike before long weekend

Some stations have jumped to 141.9 while one is still holding out at 127.9

Dark name-sake legacy not a factor in Ogden Point rename, says GVHA

Peter Odgen had a reputation for violence, indicted for murder

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

Highway lanes closed after semi truck goes off the road near Nanaimo

Accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and the Island Highway

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Police should ensure officers have taken mandatory incident de-escalation training, inquest jury says

Coroner’s Inquest into 2015 fatal police shooting in Port Hardy concludes

Most Read