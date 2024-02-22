RCMP seek public’s help locating missing Vancouver Island woman

Sara Sherry of Errington last seen driving near Northwest Bay Logging Road

Oceanside RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating Sara Sherry, missing from Errington.

The 45-year-old Sherry was reported missing by her family on Feb. 17. The last time they had contact with her was on Feb. 15, according to a news release.

Police said Sherry was believed to have been seen driving a grey 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with B.C. licence plates ML 6181, in the area of Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Logging Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. The RCMP indicated it is possible she may have driven onto the logging roads off Northwest Bay Logging Road on the south side of Highway 19.

Sherry is described as Caucasian, five-foot-three and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

“It is unusual for Sara to be out of contact with her family for this length of time and they are very concerned for her well-being,” said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue are assisting in the search for Sherry and her vehicle.

Oceanside RCMP ask anyone who may have seen Sara or her vehicle immediately contact police.

— NEWS Staff