West Shore RCMP seizes sawed-off shotgun, handgun and ammunition from Highlands home

Police say children were at the residence after report firearms weren’t being stored properly

A sawed-off shotgun was seized by West Shore RCMP after they received information that a Highlands man didn’t have a valid firearm license. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP has recovered a sawed-off shotgun, a replica .45 calibre handgun and boxes of ammunition from a Highlands man they believe did not have a valid firearms license.

On June 4, officers executed a search warrant after receiving information that a man living along Millstream Road was improperly storing firearms at his residence.

“Safety was the main concern in this investigation as investigators found the firearm was not stored properly and there was information that children were coming and going from this residence,” said Const. Kris Valentine, West Shore RCMP general duty investigator. “Police are still investigating this crime and firearm charges are expected to follow.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com