Jeanne Socrates takes a photo of herself to honour the first two months of her attempt to break the record for the world’s oldest person to sail around the world alone. (Jeanne Socrates photo)

Record-breaking senior sails back into Victoria next week

Jeanne Socrates, 76, launched her ship last October

A Victoria sailor aiming to break a world record is almost home, and expects she’ll be back on land by Wednesday.

Jeanne Socrates, age 76, launched her ship, Nerida on Oct. 2, 2018 in an effort to earn the title as the oldest person to sail a solo trip around the world.

Socrates already earned the title as the oldest woman to do so in 2013.

RELATED: Victoria senior sails past Tahiti on her journey to break world record

Now with just under 400 miles West of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, she’s begun thinking about life back home.

“As soon as possible after getting into harbour, I’ll want a long soak in a hot bath,” she wrote in a email to Black Press Media, adding that she was also looking forward to soft fruit, fresh vegetables, nice wine and Caesar salad.

RELATED: Senior sailor en route to Victoria after near-disaster during trip around the world

On Thursday Socrates was facing some headwinds and was unable to head east easily. She had to zig-zag towards the south end of Vancouver Island in order to get into the Strait of Juan de Fuca, leading back into Victoria.

“Tacking against the headwinds means sailing a long distance to get not very far,” she wrote, adding that if the weather gave her a problem she’d likely be another day at sea.

To keep up-to-date, you can follow Socrates’ blog at svnereida.com, and track her location visit https://bit.ly/30NFLcX.


