Residents share concerns with developer on proposed Langford rezoning

The rezoning application would allow for a 6 storey apartment block at the end of Lone Oak Place

Rachael Sansom of Grayland Consulting speaks with a group of around 30 residents Saturday about a proposed rezoning of 350 Lone Oak Place in Langford. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Langford residents met with a representative for a developer seeking to build a six-storey apartment building at 350 Lone Oak Place Saturday morning to share their concerns about the proposal.

Rachael Sansom of Grayland Consulting Ltd. has applied on behalf of developer Green Corr Properties Inc. to have the property rezoned from its current two-family residential zoning to medium-density apartment zoning to pave the way for 75 units. The proposal also includes consideration for the riparian area of Millstream Creek at the back of the property to be dedicated to the City of Langford.

Sansom met with a group of around 30 residents at the site to hear their concerns and answer questions ahead of a presentation about the proposal, on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the City of Langford’s Planning, Zoning, and Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

All residents who spoke at the meeting, held on the property in question, voiced opposition to the rezoning. Concerns revolved around how the development will impact neighbourhood infrastructure.

Concerns were voiced that 75 apartments would bring too much traffic to a neighbourhood that already has traffic safety issues, residents said. Few roads in the area have sidewalks and many have poor sightlines, leading to safety risks for both motorists and pedestrians.

Other residents asked if certain design elements such as improved trails and other transportation infrastructure would be included during development.

Speaking after the meeting, Sansom said the developer’s plans for the property are very much in their infancy, and there are no plans to pursue development or building permits in the near future. She said the developer is only interested in rezoning the property at this time so that part of the process will be already complete when they do decide to move forward with the project.

“You always learn the most from the people who live here,” said Sansom. “Nothing said today was a surprise, but you always learn more site-specific things, you get a better perspective.”

Melissa Buckle, who lives two houses over from the lot, said while she appreciates the developer was willing to hear residents’ concerns, she questions whether they will have much impact, and hopes residents will continue to make their concerns heard as the proposal moves through city hall.

“My two major issues are the traffic and safety issues,” said Buckle. “I think [the city] really needs to come out here and look at the roads and see … there is already a huge issue with speeding and safety and kids walking and playing, that I just don’t know what will happen if we put that many more residents out this way.”

Members of the public are invited to attend Monday’s 5:30 p.m. virtual Planning, Zoning, and Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting by phone by dialing 1-855-703-8985 and using meeting ID 867 1149 2772.

