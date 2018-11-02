Namegans housing activists Morgan van Humbeck and Chrissy Brett wait on Harriet Road outside Regina Park on Friday morning. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Inclement weather has whittled the Camp Namegans protest group down to just a handful of members, but they remain resilient and are continuing just the same.

The group has fluctuated in numbers from four to 14 in the past two weeks – in particular because of heavy rains and as a result of the Woodwynn Farm fiasco on Oct. 20 when most of them were arrested, Brett said.

Read More: Tent city group arrested at Woodwynn Farm

On Thursday the group spent its first night back at Regina Park which quietly reopened this week. Parks crews were still removing fencing on Friday morning.

Bounced from Hampton Park on Thursday, activist Chrissy Brett and a few others returned to Regina Park for the first time since being removed on Sept. 13, only to be warned to have all belongings off site by 9 a.m.

A group of unhappy neighbours visited the group at Regina Park regarding their return, Brett said.

Read More: Regina Park tent city shuts down

“In his final Supreme Court hearing Justice Branch said there would be eight to 12 inches of wood chips here but where we tented last night could really use some wood chips,” Brett said, adding, “I want wood chips!” in a joking manner.

In fact the newly rejuvenated park does have wood chips and instead a lot of other additions such as a pathway, logs, boulders and berms as part of its $200,000 remediation and upgrade.

Read More: Many of Saanich’s 102 parks listed for sheltering are not appropriate

We were told all 102 of us could come back to Regina Park to shelter once it was remediated but today we were told to put our belongings in storage at city hall,” Brett said. “We went down there and it is so small, you can’t store very much.”

Brett said the remaining group is unsure how long it would remain at Regina Park.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic
Next story
New state-of-the-art building built in Langford for tech company

Just Posted

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Sidney Concert Band salutes veterans on Nov. 4

Mary Winspear Centre concert honours 96-year old veteran

Vikes’ Mollenhauer named national Player of the Year

Mollenhauer, Vikes chasing 12th national title

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

A non-profit group that advocates for the rights of dying Canadians says a Nova Scotia woman has “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada

Most Read