Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Inclement weather has whittled the Camp Namegans protest group down to just a handful of members, but they remain resilient and are continuing just the same.

The group has fluctuated in numbers from four to 14 in the past two weeks – in particular because of heavy rains and as a result of the Woodwynn Farm fiasco on Oct. 20 when most of them were arrested, Brett said.

On Thursday the group spent its first night back at Regina Park which quietly reopened this week. Parks crews were still removing fencing on Friday morning.

Bounced from Hampton Park on Thursday, activist Chrissy Brett and a few others returned to Regina Park for the first time since being removed on Sept. 13, only to be warned to have all belongings off site by 9 a.m.

A group of unhappy neighbours visited the group at Regina Park regarding their return, Brett said.

“In his final Supreme Court hearing Justice Branch said there would be eight to 12 inches of wood chips here but where we tented last night could really use some wood chips,” Brett said, adding, “I want wood chips!” in a joking manner.

In fact the newly rejuvenated park does have wood chips and instead a lot of other additions such as a pathway, logs, boulders and berms as part of its $200,000 remediation and upgrade.

We were told all 102 of us could come back to Regina Park to shelter once it was remediated but today we were told to put our belongings in storage at city hall,” Brett said. “We went down there and it is so small, you can’t store very much.”

Brett said the remaining group is unsure how long it would remain at Regina Park.

