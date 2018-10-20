Tent city campers have moved to Woodwynn Farms on the Saanich Peninsula. (Hugo Wong)

VIDEO: Tent city moves to Woodwynn Farm, arrests made

The group is asking the government to provide housing for 60 tent city members

Namegans Nation, the tent city group, moved to Woodwynn Farm Saturday morning.

Organizers say roughly 15-20 campers are on site and both entrances to the area were guarded by police Saturday afternoon, who made multiple arrests – including Chrissy Brett according to a video she posted to Facebook.

In the 8-minute video officers can be seen in the distance, including one holding a gun. That’s when Brett moves toward the officers and asks if they’re going to shoot her.

The final frame of the video shows another camper being handcuffed before an officer says, “You’re under arrest,” and the video goes black.

READ MORE: A year in tent city: Timeline of Camp Namegans

READ MORE: Homeless campers of Namegans Nation head to Oak Bay

The group was recently settled at Cattle Point in Oak Bay Wednesday evening.

Over the past year tent city’s homeless camp has set up in more than 20 locations.

In a statement on the Camp Namegans Facebook page Saturday, the group said:

“Namegans Nation is now occupying Woodwynn Farm, which is on B.C. ministry of housing property. BC housing has failed to provide homeless people with adequate, permanent and safe housing options, which [is] why we chose to occupy this site to house people who need a place to stay.”

“At this time, we are calling for supporters to come out and show their support on the ground. If you need a ride or have question about the location of this site, send us a private message.”

In a different post on the Facebook page they said they would like trailers to be brought to the property until “modular housing land is identified by Saanich and 60 Namegans Nation are housed in it.”

– With files from Keri Coles

