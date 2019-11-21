Road closure in Lagoon neighborhood due to 35-home Seafield development

Seafield Rd to be closed all-day Nov. 21 and 22, intermittently until Dec.

The City of Colwood is warning drivers of a road closure along Seafield Road due to construction on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22.

Seafield Road between Selleck and Heatherbell Roads in the Lagoon neighborhood will be closed all day for construction on the newest section of Seafield Road.

The new Seafield Road is part of the Seafield development, which has 35 new coastal homes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and detour through Matilda and Portsmouth Drive to Heatherbell Road. Traffic control will be on-site with additional signage.

The road may be closed intermittently until the new section of Seafield Road is completed, expected in early December.

