Rock work closes Highway 1 in Langford for spurts

Rock scaling work will close the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford for brief stints Friday.
Work between Finlayson Arm Road and the West Shore Parkway is expected to cause delays of up to 20 minutes on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The work comes after traffic in the area was halted in both directions for less than an hour on Feb. 28 around 2:30 p.m. for a rockslide. After a geo-technical investigation, the route opened again before 3:30 p.m. that day.
