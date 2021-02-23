Royal Roads University hosts conference on ethics and communication

Free conference is open to everyone, runs Feb. 24 and 25 on Zoom

Royal Roads University is aiming to enlighten perspectives on how communication can be an ethical force in society.

The university hosts its first Culture Communication Ethics Conference on Feb. 24 and 25 to explore various topics around how communication can make a difference in the world.

“The need for truthful and transparent communication is more important than ever, especially considering the spread of misinformation,” Zhenyi Li, director of the School of Communication and Culture stated on the RRU website. “We have an obligation as communicators to challenge, clarify and expand our ethical capacities.”

The conference will highlight multiple speakers each day, and people can choose to tune in for the day, or for individual sessions.

Guest speakers include: Butch Dick (Yux’wey’lupton) and Russell Johnston (Sungilwakan), speaking on communication and relationality from a Lekwungen and Anishinaabe worldview, Dr. Lee Foote, on ethical challenges of defending controversial viewpoints, Susan Gilbert, on ethical challenges and responses to COVID-19, Robert Remington, on ethical communication in the post-Trump era, and more.

The online Zoom event is free and open to everyone interested in participating. For more information and to view all of the guest speakers, visit www.royalroads.ca.

