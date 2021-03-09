Royal Roads University introduces free ‘micro-credential’ programs

Six week programs are free for participants, funded by B.C. government

Royal Roads University has introduced short, innovative programs to help professionals in the changing world.

The new ‘micro-credential’ programs are typically six weeks and free, as they are funded by the B.C. government. The goal is to provide professionals with learning opportunities to support their career goals.

Kevin Root, who works as a quality assurance contractor, had his career suddenly put on pause last year after being diagnosed with cancer. Root, a graduate of Royal Roads (RRU) project management program, decided to level up his credentials while healing, and enrolled in the Leading Projects in a Digital Environment course.

In an RRU news release, Root said the pandemic also had a profound effect on his working situation, and while stuck at home, he wanted to continue to learn and grow.

“Everything changed very quickly,” Root said. “We already had to adapt quickly to working remotely because of COVID; then, because of the cancer treatment, I wasn’t physically able to work at all. The chance to further my professional skills came along at exactly the right time.”

Another RRU graduate, Marg Leehane, also signed up for a micro-credential program after having her career affected by COVID-19. Leehane is part-owner of Great Bear Lodge, a retreat offering wilderness tours in Port Hardy.

“Like so many tourist operations, we have no idea what the future will hold for us,” Leehane said in the news release. “Although I’m hoping to continue where I am, I know I have to take a longer view on my own preparedness for change.”

The micro-credential courses help equip participants with confidence and support for adapting to changing work environments. Some of the program topics include business administration essentials, workplace communication skills, supervisory skills, geoscience, and leading projects in a digital environment.

“We know the world of work is changing, and COVID is accelerating that change in a lot of sectors,” stated RRU continuing studies associate vice-president Zoe MacLeod. “Micro-credentials are emerging as a way of helping people transform their professional skills immediately, while providing the option to connect their learning directly toward a certificate, diploma or degree in the future.”

For more information and to sign up for programs visit royalroads.ca.

