Royal Roads warns campus of possible wolf sighting at Esquimalt Lagoon

Royal Roads University students and staff were put on high alert Monday (Aug. 16) after what is thought to have been a wolf was spotted at the Esquimalt Lagoon.

In a tweet shortly before 1:30 p.m., the university told people to steer clear of the area, keep their dogs on leashes and keep children nearby and in sight.

BC Parks says the greater space kept between people and wolves, the safer it is. If a wolf starts acting aggressive or approaching, the agency says people should start a scare tactic immediately, such as raising and waving their arms to appear larger, making noise, or throwing sticks, rocks and sand.

When in a group, people are advised to stick together and act in unison. If the wolf continues to act aggressive and advance, BC Parks says people should back away slowly and never turn their back. Pepper spray should be used if it can be done so safely.

More tips on wolf safety can be found at bcparks.ca.

